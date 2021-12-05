Left Menu

Railway Police inspector, constable held for demanding bribe in UP's Barabanki

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested an Inspector and Head Constable of Railway Police Force (RPF) for allegedly demanding a bribe from a railway contractor in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 14:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested an Inspector and Head Constable of Railway Police Force (RPF) for allegedly demanding a bribe from a railway contractor in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. According to CBI, they received a complaint on Saturday from a contractor at Barabanki railway station goods shed.

The complainant has been identified as Gurfan Ahmad and has a contract of unloading cement and fertilizer rakes. The complainant alleged that RPF Inspector through the head constable was demanding bribe of Rs 3,000 per rake for unloading.

"A trap was laid after the complainant approached CBI and both the accused were held," the agency said. The case is under investigation. (ANI)

