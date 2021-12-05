National security in safe hands, says Uttarakhand governor

Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (retd) on Sunday said the national security is in safe hands that can defend the country from any external threat.

Singh said he feels proud to witness a “change” in Indian politics where national security and national feelings are prioritised and hard decisions taken for the country.

The governor was at his alma mater Sainik School Kapurthala for the 'old boys meet'.

He paid rich tributes to the supreme sacrifice of commanding officer Col Santosh Babu, also an alumnus of a Sainik School, who laid down his life while leading his troops against the “vicious” Chinese attack at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year.

Singh said it is a matter of pride for the school as its cadet has become the governor of Uttarakhand.

He said the Centre has decided to increase Sainik Schools from 33 to 100 in the country.

The school principal Col Prashant Saxena said more than 850 cadets of the institution had joined the armed forces and risen to the ranks of lieutenant generals, major generals and brigadiers.

Singh met his former classmates and clicked pictures with them.

He recalled his days in the school where he studied from 1967 to 1973 before joining the National Defence Academy.

Earlier, the governor laid a wreath at the memorial in the school and was presented a guard of honour by school cadets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)