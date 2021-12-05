Left Menu

ED records statement of suspended Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh

PTI | Newdelhi/Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 15:21 IST
Representative Image
The Enforcement Directorate has recorded the statement of suspended Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra police establishment, official sources said on Sunday.

The statement was recorded on December 3 at the agency's office in south Mumbai under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They said the 59-year-old was quizzed for about five hours with questions on different aspects of the case including the allegations he made against his then boss, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh was summoned at least three times in the past by the ED but he never deposed. He may be summoned again.

The 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was suspended by the Maharashtra government few days back following registration of police FIRs against him and some other police personnel on charges of extortion.

Sources said his statement was ''vital'' to take the investigation in the case forward. Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and his aides have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case.

Singh had in March levelled allegations of corruption and misuse of official position against Deshmukh after he was shunted from the post of the Mumbai police commissioner in the aftermath of Antilia bomb scare incident.

He had accused Deshmukh of asking police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai, a charge which the NCP leader denied.

Singh, declared absconding by courts in Mumbai and Thane, surfaced in public late last month after being underground for over six months. After he moved the Supreme Court, he was granted temporary protection from arrest. The IPS officer is facing at least five extortion cases in Maharashtra and has similarly deposed various state police investigation units over the last few days.

