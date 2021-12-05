US reluctance to lift all sanctions main obstacle to reviving nuclear deal - Iranian official
The United Sates' reluctance to lift all sanctions is the main challenge to reviving the 2015 nuclear talks, a senior Iranian foreign ministry official told Iranian media.
The official added that a deal was within reach if European powers showed "serious" political will and flexibility.
