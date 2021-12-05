Left Menu

Mumbai cyber cell arrests man for cheating women on promise of marriage, job

Acting on a complaint from a woman, Mumbai cyber cell has arrested a man from Pune for allegedly cheating at least 10 women on the false promise of marriage and providing jobs. The victim woman had filed a case in this connection on December 2.

Mumbai cyber cell arrests man for cheating women on promise of marriage, job
Acting on a complaint from a woman, Mumbai cyber cell has arrested a man from Pune for allegedly cheating at least 10 women on the false promise of marriage and providing jobs. The victim woman had filed a case in this connection on December 2.

The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Bhasole alias Satish alias Rajveer. After preliminary investigation, the accused has been sent to judicial custody till December 8.

"The accused used to impersonate as an IPS officer or IB agent," cyber cell personnel said. He threatened to make the victim's picture viral on social media and demanded money. During further investigation, it came to light that the accused has done his graduation in criminal psychology and is pursuing his last semester of LLB. Since 2013, he has cheated more than 30 married and divorced women and has realised a huge sum from them. (ANI)

