Mathura: Anti-riot drill conducted ahead of Dec 6 mosque threat

The city police conducted an anti-riot drill to check its preparedness against the threat by right wing groups to place a Krishna idol in a mosque on December 6, an official said here on Sunday.

Even though the call was withdrawn last week by the group which planned it, police are not taking any chances. The drill was conducted on Saturday at Police Lines area, SSP Gaurav Grover on said.

He said proper functioning of weapons was also checked in presence of District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal.

Police had earlier beefed up security in the city after the announcement by right wing groups to install the deity's idol inside the Shahi Idgah Masjid. The Aurangzeb-era mosque shares its premises with Keshav Dev Temple here in the city. Police imposed section 144 in the city banning any public gatherings.

Security checks including frisking began to be conducted at borders from Saturday evening, SP city Martand Prakash Singh said.

The city has been divided into two super zones, four zones, and eight sectors with senior officers in charge of each zone/sector.

Para-military forces were deployed from Sunday morning at different points, officials said.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed till December 7, with complete suspension of any vehicle movement near the temple and mosque area, SP traffic Harendra Kumar said. Speaking to media last month, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajyashree Choudhary had called for installation of the Krishna's idol inside the mosque after conducting a ‘jalabhishek’ The group, along with a few others, has claimed that the actual birthplace of Lord Krishna is inside the mosque.

The administration has since refused to allow any such activity, with Chahal earlier saying that no permission was sought for any such act in first place.

December 6 also happens to be the date when Babri Mosque was demolished in 1992 by kar sevaks.

