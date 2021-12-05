Left Menu

Centre taking measures to simplify justice delivery system: Rijiju

Besides providing legal aid to rural people, the PLVs are also making them aware of free legal aid schemes of the government, he said.Rijiju advised the organisers to extend its duration and also lauded the district legal services authority chairperson Gyanendra Kumar Sharma for the initiative.I have promised the local bar association to come again to meet them if it organises one such free legal camp, he said.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 05-12-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 16:54 IST
Centre taking measures to simplify justice delivery system: Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the Centre is taking various measures to simplify the justice delivery system in the country. Addressing a one-day legal-cum-medical literacy camp organised by the district legal services authority here, Rijiju said a large number of paralegal volunteers (PLV) has been appointed by his ministry to create necessary awareness among people so that they can take advantage of free legal camps to get speedy justice. The Modi government is also working to ease the process of law to release those who are in jails for long due to non-hearing of their cases, he said. Besides providing legal aid to rural people, the PLVs are also making them aware of free legal aid schemes of the government, he said.

Rijiju advised the organisers to extend its duration and also lauded the district legal services authority chairperson Gyanendra Kumar Sharma for the initiative.

''I have promised the local bar association to come again to meet them if it organises one such free legal camp,'' he said. The Union minister was accompanied by the chairperson of National Legal Services Authority Justice Udai Umesh Lalit and chairperson of Uttarakhand State Legal Authority Justice Raghavendra Chauhan. Rijiju also inspected every stall put up at the camp showcasing the union government's schemes to provide justice to common people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

