Ink thrown at Maha journalist Girish Kuber at Marathi literary meet venue

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 05-12-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 17:29 IST
Suspected activists of an organisation on Sunday hurled ink at senior journalist and writer Girish Kuber at the 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan being held here in Maharashtra. Prima facie, activists of Sambhaji Brigade were behind this incident as they were irked by some references Kuber has made about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in his book, sources said. Kuber reached the Kusumagraj Nagri here where the literary meet is underway earlier in the day. He was scheduled to attend a symposium.

When he was standing behind the stage of the main pandal, two-three unidentified men walked up to him and threw ink which fell on his face, hair and shirt. Some ink fell on police personnel present at the spot. Police security has been stepped up in the area after this incident.

