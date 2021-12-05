Left Menu

MPs' suspension: Situation tense in Rajya Sabha, but Lok Sabha will function smoothly, says Adhir Ranjan

As the two-day centennial celebration of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) concluded on Sunday, its chairman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a senior Congress leader, said that the situation is tense in Rajya Sabha because of the suspension of 12 MPs, but he assured that there will be business as usual in the lower house of Parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 17:29 IST
MPs' suspension: Situation tense in Rajya Sabha, but Lok Sabha will function smoothly, says Adhir Ranjan
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the two-day centennial celebration of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) concluded on Sunday, its chairman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a senior Congress leader, said that the situation is tense in Rajya Sabha because of the suspension of 12 MPs, but he assured that there will be business as usual in the lower house of Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "It is unfortunate that the 12 MPs have to sit out as others are participating in debate and discussion inside the House. We cannot raise the issue of suspension inside the Lok Sabha, but the Rajya Sabha will take up the issue."

He added, "Both Houses are functioning smoothly. Yes, there is friction over the suspension of MPs in Rajya Sabha, but that won't affect the functioning of the Lok Sabha." Talking about the dignity and importance of PAC, the senior Congress leader said, "The purpose of this two-day meet was to strengthen the PAC and its importance; to discuss and come to a conclusion on the expenditure made by the government for the welfare of the public. Bolstering and strengthening the PAC is important because it will fix the accountability and responsibility within the government and will keep tight scrutiny on the unnecessary expenditure of public funds." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021