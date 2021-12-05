Left Menu

ED records Param Bir Singh's statement in Rs 100 cr money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate recorded the statement of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, said the ED on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-12-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 17:49 IST
ED records Param Bir Singh's statement in Rs 100 cr money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh
Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate recorded the statement of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, said the ED on Sunday. As per the ED, Singh appeared before the ED officials on Friday after three summons by the agency.

ED questioned the former police commissioner for several hours. Earlier on November 2, Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

The arrest was made after 13 hours of Deshmukh's questioning at the central agency office Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021