Police rescue 12-yr-old from kidnappers in UP; 3 held

05-12-2021
representational image Image Credit: ANI
Police on Sunday rescued a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped and arrested three accused in Chapar police station limits, an official said.

Shahvan, a resident of Chapar village here, went missing 10 days ago. His family members received a phone call saying he had been abducted and the caller demanded Rs 60 lakh for his safe return, Assistant Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi told reporters.

Shahvan's father Sattar works in Saudi Arabia, he said.

Sources said though the boy went missing 10 days ago, the police registered a case of kidnapping only on Saturday.

The ASP said the accused have been booked under Section 364 A (kidnapping for ransom) of the Indian Penal Code.

