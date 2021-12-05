Left Menu

Ex Block Pramukh's convoy shot at in Bulandshahr, 5 injured

Yunus is brother of two-time BSP MLA Haji Alim, who was allegedly shot dead at his home in 2018.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:16 IST
Five persons were injured in a shootout at convoy of ex Block Pramukh Haji Yunus on Sunday, police said here. Haji Yunus' nephew Anas, who is currently in jail, is suspected to be behind the attack, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said some yet to be identified people opened fire at Yunus’ convoy when he was going towards Mirzapur village returning from a wedding in Bhaipur village of Kotwali Dehat limits.

The assailants came in a car and fired at the convoy when it reached near the Rajwaha bridge, he said.

