Ex Block Pramukh's convoy shot at in Bulandshahr, 5 injured
Yunus is brother of two-time BSP MLA Haji Alim, who was allegedly shot dead at his home in 2018.
- Country:
- India
Five persons were injured in a shootout at convoy of ex Block Pramukh Haji Yunus on Sunday, police said here. Haji Yunus' nephew Anas, who is currently in jail, is suspected to be behind the attack, police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said some yet to be identified people opened fire at Yunus’ convoy when he was going towards Mirzapur village returning from a wedding in Bhaipur village of Kotwali Dehat limits.
The assailants came in a car and fired at the convoy when it reached near the Rajwaha bridge, he said. Yunus is brother of two-time BSP MLA Haji Alim, who was allegedly shot dead at his home in 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kotwali Dehat
- Haji Yunus'
- Anas
- Bhaipur village
- Haji Alim
- Block Pramukh Haji
ALSO READ
Varanasi gets 1st position in cleanest Ganga town category in Union government's annual cleanliness survey.
Chhattisgarh bags 'Cleanest State' award, Varanasi emerges as 'Best Ganga Town'
Panasonic India aims 10 pc growth in FY22
Mamata indicates expansion plans for TMC underway, trips to Varanasi, Mumbai in pipeline
Varanasi to become first Indian city to start ropeway service in public transportation