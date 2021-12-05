Assam CM condoles death of civilians in anti-insurgency operation in Nagaland

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday expressed anguish over the killing of several civilians by security forces during an anti-insurgency operation in Nagaland.

He also hoped that a special investigation team, which has been formed to investigate the incident, will bring out the truth and help ensure justice. ''Deeply pained by the unfortunate death of 13 civilians during counter-insurgency operations in Mon, Nagaland. I express my condolence to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured,'' Sarma wrote on Twitter. At least 13 civilians were killed and 11 others injured in Mon district in two consecutive incidents of firing by security forces, the first of which was possibly a case of mistaken identity, police said on Sunday. ''Hope the high-level SIT will bring out the truth & help ensure justice,” Sarma said.

The first firing, which killed six civilians, occurred when army personnel mistook coal mine workers returning home in a pick-up van on Saturday evening, to be insurgents belonging to the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K). As workers did not reach their homes, local people went in search of them and surrounded army vehicles.

In an ensuing melee, one soldier was killed and the army vehicles were burnt down. Soldiers, who fired in self-defence, killed another seven civilians, police officers said.

The army, in a statement, said the cause of the ''unfortunate'' loss of lives is being investigated by the Court of Inquiry at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of the law.

