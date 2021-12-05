Gambling den busted in Kochi

An alleged gambling den was busted here during raids conducted following a statement given by an accused in the models' accident case.

According to district police, the raids were carried out simultaneously at four locations in the city and a ''high-tech gambling'' den was found to be operating from one of the high rise apartments in Kadavanthra.

North Paravur native Tipson Francis (33), who was allegedly running the gambling den was arrested.

''Instead of cash, they used plastic coins of various denominations to gamble. The coins and cards have been seized,'' police said in a release.

Prior to gambling, the players transfer the amount to the account of the accused.

The raids were conducted on the basis of the statement given by Saiju Thankachen, an interior designer, who was arrested by the Crime Branch wing of the state police in the models' accident case.

Ancy Kabeer (25) and Anjana Shajan (24) had died in a fatal crash on November 1. A third passenger succumbed to injuries a few days later. The driver escaped with injuries and was later arrested.

The officials had said that Thankachen's mobile phone contains many incriminating evidence including videos of drug and sexual abuse.

