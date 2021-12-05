Left Menu

School sub-inspector held with bribe in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:42 IST
A sub-inspector of schools was arrested by sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Sunday for allegedly accepting bribe, an official statement said here.

The sub-inspector of schools of Nazira block had reportedly found a teacher absent from duty during his visit to an educational institute near the interstate border with Nagaland.

“He summoned the absent teacher to his office, but instead of going herself, the teacher sent her husband to meet the official. The sub-inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000, threatening to suspend the teacher on grounds of absence from duty and not providing meals to the students,” the statement said.

The teacher’s husband approached the directorate with the complaint, and accordingly, a trap was laid by the vigilance sleuths with the assistance of Sivasagar Police at Amolapatty in Nazira, it further said.

The sub-inspector was apprehended after he took the bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant on Sunday afternoon, and the money was recovered from him, the statement said.

“A case under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) has been registered, and legal proceedings started,” it added.

