COVID-19 working group of NTAGI likely to meet tomorrow to discuss additional vaccine dose

COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is likely to meet on December 6 to discuss an additional dose of COVID-19, informed sources. "The COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is likely to meet tomorrow to discuss additional doses of COVID19 and pediatric vaccination," informed the sources.

Meanwhile, India reported 8895 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,796 death in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Sunday. As per the ministry, the spike in deaths was reported as 2,426 reconciled deaths reported by Bihar were adjusted in today's database. Kerala cleared the backlog of 263 deaths hence deaths showing a spike, said the ministry.

The cumulative death toll has now reached 4,73,326. The active caseload of the country stands at 99,155. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.29 per cent, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said. In the last 24 hours, 6,918 recoveries were reported. With this, the total recoveries mounted to 3,40,60,774. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 98.35 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is 0.73 per cent. It remained less than 2 per cent for the last 62 days. The weekly positivity rate remained below 1 per cent for the last 21 days and was recorded at 0.80 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12,26,064 samples were tested on Saturday. Total 64,72,52,850 samples have been tested upto December 4, to detect the presence of infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)