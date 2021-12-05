Left Menu

Navy Day: Illuminated Naval ships light up Visakhapatnam coast

As part of Navy Day celebrations at Visakhapatnam, three Indian Naval ships of the Eastern Naval Command were on a spectacular display on Sunday.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-12-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:01 IST
Navy Day: Illuminated Naval ships light up Visakhapatnam coast
Ships illuminated in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of Navy Day celebrations at Visakhapatnam, three Indian Naval ships of the Eastern Naval Command were on a spectacular display on Sunday. Three naval ships of the Eastern naval command were illuminating the silhouette of the ships at an anchorage near RK Beach, Visakhapatnam. The ships also fired coloured flares during the illumination display.

Navy Day is historically observed on 04 December every year, to commemorate the daring attack on Karachi harbour, which was launched by the Indian Navy's missile boats in the 1971 war. The attack paralysed Pakistan's entire coastal defence apparatus and was a decisive step in the final outcome of the war. The year 2021 also marks the 50th-anniversary "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the historic victory of India's armed forces in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021