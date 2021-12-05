MP: Teenage girl raped after giving aphrodisiac drug, dies of bleeding

Left Menu

A 17-year-old girl died due to excessive bleeding after she was allegedly raped by a man who gave her aphrodisiac capsules in Madhya Pradeshs Anuppur district, a senior officer said on Sunday. Rajendragram police station Narendra Pal on Sunday said the police had received information about the death of a 17-year-old girl on Saturday following which a case was registered.

PTI | Anuppur | Updated: 05-12-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl died due to excessive bleeding after she was allegedly raped by a man who gave her aphrodisiac capsules in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, a senior officer said on Sunday. The incident occurred at a village under the Rajendragram police station, about 28 km away from the Anuppur district headquarter, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said. An aphrodisiac is a substance that increases sexual desire. Substances range from a variety of plants, foods, and certain chemicals. Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Shahdol zone, DC Sagar said this is a sad incident. ''Police are making all efforts to nab the accused and a bounty of Rs 30,000 was announced on his head,” Sagar told reporters. The accused, identified as Yashwant Maravi, is on the run. Rajendragram police station Narendra Pal on Sunday said the police had received information about the death of a 17-year-old girl on Saturday following which a case was registered. The investigation and a short postmortem report revealed that the girl was raped and died due to excessive bleeding from her private part, he said. ''The girl was given some aphrodisiac capsules by the accused, aged around 20-22 years, before committing the crime,'' Pal said. He said the victim was in severe pain when she returned (to her home) on Saturday morning and narrated her ordeal to a woman member of family before her death. The accused was booked under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 363, 366 (abduction) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Meanwhile, villagers on Sunday staged a protest at the Rajendragram police station alleging laxity by the police in nabbing the accused.

