Maha: Leopard skin, claws recovered; 10 held

The forest department has arrested 10 persons from Salekasa village in Gondia district of Maharashtra and recovered from them a leopard skin, its claws, paws and teeth, an official said on Sunday.The operation was carried out by a team of Nagpur and Gondia forest division on Saturday.The department had got information that a leopard skin is about to be sold at a school ground in Salekasa.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-12-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:21 IST
The forest department has arrested 10 persons from Salekasa village in Gondia district of Maharashtra and recovered from them a leopard skin, its claws, paws and teeth, an official said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by a team of Nagpur and Gondia forest division on Saturday.

''The department had got information that a leopard skin is about to be sold at a school ground in Salekasa. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the 10 accused were held,'' Nagpur Deputy Conservator Bharat Singh Hada said in a release. An offence was registered against them under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, he said.

