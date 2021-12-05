Spirituality discourages distinguishing humans on the basis of religion: Justice Mithal

Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Pankaj Mithal on Sunday said India has a distinction of being known as the ''spiritual capital'' of the world.

''India's cultural milieu is the cosmos of pure spirituality, which discourages distinguishing humans on the basis of religion,'' he said.

Justice Mithal made the remark during an event on the theme of ''Dharma and the Constitution of India'' organised by the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh chapter of Delhi-based organisation Adhivakta Parishad to commemorate the 72nd Constitution Day.

The function was also attended by Advocate General D C Raina, the additional solicitor general of the high court and dozens of advocates and legal luminaries.

In his keynote address, Justice Mithal said, ''Our endeavour should be to exercise the fundamental duties instead of asking for the rights only.'' ''Religion is synonymous to righteousness and every religion leads to the moral conduct in life,'' he said, adding that religious scriptures act as a guiding principle in discerning the right from the wrong.

Justice Mithal said laws should be formulated in accordance with the needs of the society and not after looking up to the West.

He said the Vedas constitute the law of the nature and it is morality and good conduct that make a person religious.

Justice Mithal said both the Mahabharat and the principle of ''ahimsa'' (non-violence) of Gautam Buddha convince people to adopt the highest articles of faith and virtue.

He said since time immemorial, under every rule, the people of India have upheld the sacred beliefs of spirituality without interfering in the personal articles of faith of others.

He said this secularism has continuously been carried to this day by the nation in its true spirit although the word ''secular'' was added to the Constitution later through an amendment.

The advocate general said religion has not been sidelined by the Constitution, instead it has preserved its exercise by people from every sect.

''Articles 14, 19, 21, 25 to 29 give us insights about religious guarantees in our Constitution,'' he said, adding that India has the most flexible Constitution that has preserved the sensitivities of all its citizens.

That is why the Constitution has been amended more than 100 times till now, he added.

The advocate general said the Ayodhya verdict, the Shah Bano case, ''triple'' talaq and the Vaishno Devi temple issue are some of the striking examples where the Constitution showed the way towards respectable solutions.

