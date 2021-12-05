Left Menu

President Kovind to visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9, informed the President's Secretariat on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:29 IST
President Kovind to visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9
President Ram Nath Kovind (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9, informed the President's Secretariat on Sunday. According to a press statement issued by the President's Secretariat, on December 6, the President will visit Raigad Fort and pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On December 7, the President will visit Air Force Station, Lohegaon, Pune where he will witness flying displays and interact with Air Warriors. On December 8, the President will present President's Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021