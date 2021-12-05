Left Menu

J-K: Police recover 950 illegal bottles of contraband in Kathua; 4 drug peddlers arrested

The Kathua Police on Sunday recovered illegal 950 bottles of 100 ml each of Cocrex and Maxx cough syrup-like contraband and arrested four inter-state drug peddlers and one Range Rover was seized at Govindsar near Kathua.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-12-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 23:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Kathua Police on Sunday recovered illegal 950 bottles of 100 ml each of Cocrex and Maxx cough syrup-like contraband and arrested four inter-state drug peddlers and one Range Rover was seized at Govindsar near Kathua. Acting on a tip-off, RC Kotwal, SSP Kathua, said that a team of Kathua police intercepted a vehicle - Range Rover - which did not have number plates.

On the interception, the police recovered 950 bottles of "Cocrex and Maxx" cough syrup-like contraband. Later, the police arrested four persons, including three Delhi-based drug peddlers. They have been identified as Vikram Sharma (55), a driver, from Jammu and Sunny (38), Hrithik Soni (21), and Pardeep Sapra, all residents of Delhi.

A case has been registered under Sections 8, 21, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

