FIR lodged after terror posters found in J&K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 23:28 IST
Police have registered a case after posters of a terror group were found pasted in a village in the Thanamandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.

Two posters of the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) were found pasted outside shops in the border district's Azmatabad village on Saturday, they added.

The officials said an FIR under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered at the Thanamandi police station for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The posters warned of attacks on security forces in the Union Territory, they added.

