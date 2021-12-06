Bulandshahr: Firing on former block chief's convoy, one dead

Unidentified people opened fire at former block chief Haji Yunus's convoy, killing one and injuring four of his supporters on Sunday evening, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, who reached the spot after getting information about the incident, said Yunus was returning from Bhaipura village after attending a wedding when some unidentified people fired at his convoy.

The official said five of his supporters were injured in the firing and sent to district hospital for treatment.

IG (Meerut Zone) Praveen Kumar said one of the injured died on the way to another hospital for treatment. He said five teams have been formed to nab the attackers and the culprits would be arrested soon.

Police had earlier said that they suspected the involvement of Yunus's nephew Anas, who is currently in jail, in the attack.

On Saturday, Yunus left the BSP and joined the RLD.

