Islamic State militants take over village in northern Iraq, security sources say

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 02:57 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 02:57 IST
Islamic State militants took over a village in northern Iraq a day after attacking it, security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Iraqi authorities.

The village, Luhaiban, is in a part of remote territory disputed over by the Iraqi government in Baghdad and the government of the autonomous northern Kurdish region in Erbil where there are regular attacks by Islamic State. But it is a rare incident of Islamic State militants controlling a residential area near a main road, a highway that links Erbil to the city of Kirkuk.

