Rijiju to introduce HC, SC Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill seeks to bring clarity concerning the date of eligibility of additional quantum of pension to a retired judge.

The bill seeks to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act and The Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act. The bill proposes to insert an explanation in section 17B of the High Court Judges Act and in section 16B of the Supreme Court Judges Act to clarify the intention of the government.

Earlier on Friday, on the fifth day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Monday, 11 am following a marathon debate on the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

