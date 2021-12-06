Mandaviya to move National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

Ahead of today's winter session of Parliament, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will move the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration and passing, in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998.

On December 3, both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 11 AM today. The Winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

