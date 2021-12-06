Left Menu

MP Nama Nageswara Rao moves adjournment motion in LS demanding National Policy on food grains procurement

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding National Policy on food grains procurement and legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) to farmers.

TRS Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Rashtra Samithi Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding National Policy on food grains procurement and legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) to farmers. In the letter, Rao wrote, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance namely ----National Policy on food grains procurement and legal guarantee for minimum support price to farmers."

On December 3, both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 11 AM today. The Winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

