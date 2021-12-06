Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Kerala Police has arrested a man in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman, a model, who had arrived here for a photoshoot.

According to the police, the woman has alleged that she was given drinks laced with drugs and thereafter, gangraped by three men at the lodge she was staying.

The gangrape continued from December 1 to December 3, she has alleged in her complaint.

They recorded the assault and used it to allegedly blackmail and intimidate her to rape her again, the woman has alleged in her complaint.

One of the accused -- Salim Kumar (33) -- has been arrested and search is on for the other two -- Ajmal and Shameer -- who are also accused of raping the woman, police said in a release.

The woman, a resident of Malappuram, in her complaint has said that she had come here for a photoshoot and since she knew Kumar -- a resident of Alappuzha -- he had arranged a lodge for her stay, police said.

However, later with the connivance of the lodge owner, the three accused gave her drinks laced with drugs and gangraped her, it said.

It said that Infopark Police has registered a case and was actively looking for the other accused.

