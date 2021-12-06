Left Menu

Two temple idols damaged in failed theft attempt in Sambhal., probe on: Police

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 06-12-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 11:38 IST
Two temple idols damaged in failed theft attempt in Sambhal., probe on: Police
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered here after two idols in Chamunda temple in Gunnaur area here were found damaged police said on Monday, suspecting it to be a result of failed theft bid.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that on Sunday night some unscrupulous elements damaged two idols in the temple. Initial probe suggested that it was done for theft, which could not take place, he said.

As a precautionary measure, police force has been deployed in the area and attempts are on to nab the accused, he said.

With the help of locals, news idols will be installed soon, the SP added.

One of the two idols were of Lord Hanuman and the other one was of a Goddess, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
4
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021