Suspected Pak intruder caught in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

A suspected Pakistani intruder was caught by the Border Security Force BSF from Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar when he was apparently going to meet an Indian girl he was in touch with through social media, officials said Monday.They said the man, who identified himself as Mohammad Ahmar, crossed the border and was caught by a BSF patrol Saturday night.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-12-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 11:44 IST
A suspected Pakistani intruder was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar when he was apparently going to meet an Indian girl he was in touch with through social media, officials said Monday.

They said the man, who identified himself as Mohammad Ahmar, crossed the border and was caught by a BSF patrol Saturday night. He was handed over to the local police on Sunday. Police sources said that primary interrogation has revealed that the man was in touch with an Indian girl through social media and was going to meet her. ''A joint interrogation by intelligence agencies will be done today,'' a source said.

