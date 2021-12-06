Teenager sexually harassed & filmed in a Muzaffarnagar village., accused absconding
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed and filmed by a youth in a village here, police said.
A case has been registered against absconding accused Mohsin under Bhopa Police Station area of the district on Sunday, they said.
In neighbouring Shamli district also police has arrested a youth Shoeb for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in a village under Kairana Police Station area.
According to Station House Officer Premvir Singh Rana, a case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of victim's family two days ago.
