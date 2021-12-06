China says China-Solomon Islands ties will overcome all difficulties
China said any attempt to damage bilateral ties between China and the Solomon Islands is doomed to fail, according to a statement by China's embassy in the Solomons on Monday.
China-Solomons Islands ties will overcome all difficulties, the statement said.
