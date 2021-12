Winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM on Monday amid ruckus by members of Parliament over the Nagaland Firing incident. Earlier, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon following a demand by members of the Parliament for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over the Nagaland firing incident.

Shah is expected to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of Parliament later in the day. Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces and the government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

The Indian Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level. A day after the reported civilian killings by security forces, the state government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

