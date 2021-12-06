Left Menu

Japan reports 3rd case of Omicron variant in traveller who had been in Italy

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-12-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 13:05 IST
Japan reports 3rd case of Omicron variant in traveller who had been in Italy
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

A man in his 30s who had been in Italy has tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the third case to be found in Japan, the top government spokesman said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno provided no further details, not saying which country the traveller was coming from or giving his nationality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
4
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021