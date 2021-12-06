Left Menu

Woman found hanging in house., family alleges dowry killing

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-12-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 13:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling of a house in Mansurpur area in the district, police said.

Nirmesh, wife of Anuj Kumar, was found hanging at her in-laws' house at Sohjanitagan village on Sunday evening.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigations are on, the police said.

Meanwhile, the woman's family has alleged that she had been killed for dowry by her in-laws.

