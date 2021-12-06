Left Menu

Indian Army institutes Court of Inquiry to probe Nagaland civilian killings: Sources

The Indian Army has instituted a Court of Inquiry to probe the Nagaland civilian killings under a Major General-rank officer, sources said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:30 IST
Indian Army institutes Court of Inquiry to probe Nagaland civilian killings: Sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has instituted a Court of Inquiry to probe the Nagaland civilian killings under a Major General-rank officer, sources said on Monday. Army sources told ANI, "Indian Army has instituted a Court of Inquiry to probe the Nagaland civilian killings under a Major General-rank officer. The officer is posted in the northeast sector only."

An Army Special Forces unit was involved in the firing after they received intelligence inputs about the movement of NSCN (KY) terrorists in the Mon district. According to sources, "the troops opened fire at the vehicle when it was passing through a second ambush party deployed in the area. In the first instance, six civilians died while claiming to defend themselves, the troops fired at aggressively agitating civilians in which another seven to eight lost their lives."

Earlier, the Army, in a statement, expressed deep regret over the "unfortunate loss of lives" in a counter-insurgency that went awry, and added the incident is being investigated at the highest level as outrage over the killing continued. The irate villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the mob.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the killings of civilians. A day after the incident, the state government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of the Mon district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021