Nagaland firing: Police files murder case against security forces, confusion prevails over death toll

The Nagaland Police on Monday lodged a murder case against the 21st Para Special Force of the Army for its alleged involvement in firing on civilians, even as several tribal bodies called for shutdowns in protest against the action of security forces. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in Mon town, but the situation is tense, officials said.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed Monday over the death toll in firing by security forces on civilians in Nagaland's Mon district. The Konyak Union, the apex trial body in the district, had initially claimed that 17 civilians were killed in the firing, but later revised the toll to 14. Police, however, has maintained that 14 civilians were killed in separate incidents of firing on Saturday and Sunday. The first incident in which six civilians were killed, occurred when army personnel mistook coal mine workers returning home in a pick-up van on Saturday evening, to be insurgents belonging to the Yung Aung faction of the banned outfit NSCN(K).

As workers failed to reach their homes, local youth and villagers went in search of them and surrounded the army vehicles. In the ensuing melee, one soldier was killed and army vehicles burnt down. Soldiers who fired in self-defense killed another seven civilians.

Rioting spilled over into Sunday afternoon when angry mobs vandalized the offices of the Konyak Union and an Assam Rifles camp in the area, setting fire to parts of the camp, police had said. At least one more person was killed, as security forces fired back at attackers.

The Nagaland Police filed a suo moto FIR against the 21st Para Special Force of the Army.

A case was registered under Sections 302/307/34 of the IPC, relating to murder, attempt to murder, and the criminal act committed by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all. In the complaint, Tizit Police Station in the district said, "On December 4 at around 1530 hours, coal mine laborers were returning to their native village Opting from Tiru in a vehicle. On reaching Longkhao between Upper Tiru and Oting, security forces blankly fired at the vehicle without provocation resulting in the killing of many villagers and seriously injuring many others.'' It also noted that at the time of the incident, there was no police guide nor did security forces make requisition for guides.

"Hence, it is obvious that the intention of security forces is to murder and injure civilians," the FIR added, urging authorities to take necessary action against the culprits.

In a sudden move, tribal bodies, civil societies, and student bodies on Monday morning imposed shutdowns of different durations ranging from six to 12 hours across the state.

The influential Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has announced five days of mourning, while also asking tribals not to participate in any celebration during the period.

Officials said of the 28 injured, the condition of six is stated to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at hospital, officials said.

