Dubai ruler issues decree to reconstitute Dubai Free Zones Council board - state news agency

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:35 IST
Dubai ruler issues decree to reconstitute Dubai Free Zones Council board - state news agency
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, on Monday issued a decree to reconstitute the board of the Dubai Free Zones Council, state news agency WAM reported.

It was not immediately clear from the report which positions had changed.

Also Read: IYCL to sponsor 4-Nations Cup in Dubai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

