Dubai ruler issues decree to reconstitute Dubai Free Zones Council board - state news agency

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, on Monday issued a decree to reconstitute the board of the Dubai Free Zones Council, state news agency WAM reported.

It was not immediately clear from the report which positions had changed.

Also Read: IYCL to sponsor 4-Nations Cup in Dubai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)