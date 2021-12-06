Dubai ruler issues decree to reconstitute Dubai Free Zones Council board - state news agency
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:35 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, on Monday issued a decree to reconstitute the board of the Dubai Free Zones Council, state news agency WAM reported.
It was not immediately clear from the report which positions had changed.
