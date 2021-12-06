Left Menu

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 3 pm on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:35 IST
Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 3 pm
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 3 pm on Monday. During the proceedings in the Lok Sabha, Nagaland on Monday demanded an inquiry into the firing incident in which at least 13 civilians have lost their lives.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them of being terrorists. Meanwhile, the Upper House was adjourned soon after the proceedings resumed at 2 pm.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23.

