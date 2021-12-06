Left Menu

Raj ACB to educate villagers about anti-graft mechanism

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:38 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan has decided to run an awareness campaign in 51 selected villages of the state to curb corruption, the ACB chief said on Monday.

ACB Director General B L Soni said each unit of the anti-graft agency has selected one village where the ACB officers will go and apprise villagers of anti-corruption laws and mechanisms to thwart any illegal demand by government officials. "Following the zero-tolerance policy of the state government, each ACB unit has selected one village where our officers will go from time to time and encourage villagers to file complaints if a bribe is demanded to get their justified work done," he said.

Apart from this, the ACB will coordinate with the district-level officers to ensure that welfare schemes of the government are implemented and development works are done there, he said.

