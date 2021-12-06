Mansukh Mandaviya, Om Birla inaugurate health camp at Parliament

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated a mega health camp at the Parliament Annexe building.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Ministers Dr Bharati Pawar, Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present on the occasion.

The health check-up camp will provide health awareness and diagnostic services to MPs, ministers and others. The camp has been set up for a period of 10 days. (ANI)

