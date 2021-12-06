Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya, Om Birla inaugurate health camp at Parliament

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated a mega health camp at the Parliament Annexe building.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:39 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya, Om Birla inaugurate health camp at Parliament
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Parliament annexe building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated a mega health camp at the Parliament Annexe building.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Ministers Dr Bharati Pawar, Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present on the occasion.

The health check-up camp will provide health awareness and diagnostic services to MPs, ministers and others. The camp has been set up for a period of 10 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021