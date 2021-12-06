Minor girl kidnapped at gunpoint, raped by two youths: Police
- Country:
- India
A minor girl was kidnapped at gunpoint and raped by two youths living in her neighbourhood in the Gangoh police station area of the district, an official said on Monday.
The class 10 student was kidnapped by a youth and his brother when she was mopping the outer courtyard of her house, Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma said.
The youths took the girl to their house and rendered her unconscious by making her smell stupefying substance, the SP said, adding that the duo then raped the girl.
The girl returned home after she regained consciousness and told his family members about the incident following which the girl's father lodged a complaint at the police station, Sharma said.
The police subsequently got the girl medically examined and have launched a probe into the complaint.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
