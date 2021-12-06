BGE-COMMODITIES

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:00 IST
Following are Monday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4000-5100: Medium 4200-5600: Jowar 2000-2600: Jaggery cube 4200-4300: Jaggery ball 4800-5000: Coriander Seed 12000-15000: Chilies fine 26000-28000: Potato Big 1600-2200: Medium 1000-1200: Onion Big 1600-2200: Medium 1000-1600: Small 500-1000: Tamarind 9000-10000: Garlic 4000-8000: Horsegram 3600-4200: Wheat 2800-3200 Turmeric 8000-14000: Turdhal 7600-10600: Green Gram Dhal 8800-9600: Black gram dal 8800-13200: Bengal Gramdhal 6200-7100: Mustard 9500-11000: Gingelly 13500-16500: Sugar 3800-4000: Groundnut Seed 9500-9800: Copra 17000-19000. Groundnut oil (10kg): 1600-1800 Coconut oil (10kg):1780-2250 Gingelly oil: 1800-2950 Ghee (5kg): 2180-2450.

