Left Menu

CJI terms Justice Shantanagoudar common man’s judge, says his death caused loss to SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:04 IST
CJI terms Justice Shantanagoudar common man’s judge, says his death caused loss to SC
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Monday paid homage to Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, who died in April at a hospital here nearly three years before superannuation, calling him a "common man's judge" whose sudden demise caused a "great loss of the apex judiciary".

Justice Shantanagoudar, who was elevated as a judge of the apex court on February 17, 2017, and would have remained in office till May 5, 2023, had 62, died at a private hospital in Gurgugram late night on April 24.

"I never thought that I would have to condole the death of one of my most valued colleagues. His sudden death is a great loss to the Supreme Court. In losing him, the country has lost a common man's judge. I have personally lost a most cherished friend and a valuable colleague," said the CJI in the full court reference held in a hybrid model in the apex court in the memory of the late judge.

The CJI recalled some major judgments, to which Justice Shantanagoudar was part of, and said, "his contribution to the jurisprudence of the nation is indisputable. All of you are already aware of his judgments, and I do not want to elaborately discuss them." His judgments provide a deep insight into his thought process, his years of experience, knowledge, and unending wisdom, Justice Ramana said.

"His judgments showed simplicity, abundant common sense, and a practical approach. He was always concerned about social equality, and the rights and liberties of the people," he said, adding that he shared the bench with Justice Shantanagoudar for around a year and a half.

"Brother and Sister Judges and I share the feelings of all those who have gathered here in expressing our heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family. May the Almighty give them strength to bear the great loss and overcome the grief. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," the CJI said.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, who joined the meeting virtually, said that the late judge was "simplicity personified" and one of the brightest legal minds in criminal law.

The top law officer recalled one of the last verdicts of Justice Shantanagoudar and said he had tried to increase public earnings by pointing to the accountability of banks with regard to the lockers and had directed the RBI to implement steps regarding granting the locker facility to customers.

Supreme Court Bar Association President and senior advocate Vikas Singh also paid homage to the late judge saying that he never shied from taking fearless decisions.

Justice Shantanagoudar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

He was born on May 5, 1958, in Karnataka and got himself enrolled as an advocate on September 5, 1980.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003, and became a permanent judge in the court in September 2004.

Later, he was transferred to the Kerala High Court, where he assumed charge as the Acting Chief Justice on August 1, 2016.

He became the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on September 22, 2016, before being elevated as an apex court judge

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021