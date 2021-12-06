CJI terms Justice Shantanagoudar common man’s judge, says his death caused loss to SC

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Monday paid homage to Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, who died in April at a hospital here nearly three years before superannuation, calling him a "common man's judge" whose sudden demise caused a "great loss of the apex judiciary".

Justice Shantanagoudar, who was elevated as a judge of the apex court on February 17, 2017, and would have remained in office till May 5, 2023, had 62, died at a private hospital in Gurgugram late night on April 24.

"I never thought that I would have to condole the death of one of my most valued colleagues. His sudden death is a great loss to the Supreme Court. In losing him, the country has lost a common man's judge. I have personally lost a most cherished friend and a valuable colleague," said the CJI in the full court reference held in a hybrid model in the apex court in the memory of the late judge.

The CJI recalled some major judgments, to which Justice Shantanagoudar was part of, and said, "his contribution to the jurisprudence of the nation is indisputable. All of you are already aware of his judgments, and I do not want to elaborately discuss them." His judgments provide a deep insight into his thought process, his years of experience, knowledge, and unending wisdom, Justice Ramana said.

"His judgments showed simplicity, abundant common sense, and a practical approach. He was always concerned about social equality, and the rights and liberties of the people," he said, adding that he shared the bench with Justice Shantanagoudar for around a year and a half.

"Brother and Sister Judges and I share the feelings of all those who have gathered here in expressing our heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family. May the Almighty give them strength to bear the great loss and overcome the grief. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," the CJI said.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, who joined the meeting virtually, said that the late judge was "simplicity personified" and one of the brightest legal minds in criminal law.

The top law officer recalled one of the last verdicts of Justice Shantanagoudar and said he had tried to increase public earnings by pointing to the accountability of banks with regard to the lockers and had directed the RBI to implement steps regarding granting the locker facility to customers.

Supreme Court Bar Association President and senior advocate Vikas Singh also paid homage to the late judge saying that he never shied from taking fearless decisions.

He was born on May 5, 1958, in Karnataka and got himself enrolled as an advocate on September 5, 1980.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003, and became a permanent judge in the court in September 2004.

Later, he was transferred to the Kerala High Court, where he assumed charge as the Acting Chief Justice on August 1, 2016.

He became the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on September 22, 2016, before being elevated as an apex court judge

