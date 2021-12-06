Left Menu

Centre increases MPLADS ambit with inclusion of new areas, sectors: MoS Inderjit Singh to RS

The Central government has increased the ambit of Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) with inclusion of provision for purchase of Stubble Clearing and Super Seeded Machines and purchase of testing, screening and other facilities and setting up of independent oxygen manufacturing plants in government hospitals and dispensaries as a one time measure for managing Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:24 IST
The Central government has increased the ambit of Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) with inclusion of provision for purchase of Stubble Clearing and Super Seeded Machines and purchase of testing, screening and other facilities and setting up of independent oxygen manufacturing plants in government hospitals and dispensaries as a one time measure for managing Covid-19 pandemic. In a written reply, the Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation took the decision for the inclusion of new areas and sectors in the MPLADS guidelines for enabling Member of Parliament to recommend work.

The Minister mentioned the inclusion of new areas in MPLADS is a dynamic process. "The Ministry examines the new suggestions which are received from Member of Parliament or stakeholders and include the same in the MPLADS guidelines following due process if the suggestion is found feasible and aligned with the objective of the MPLAD Scheme," Singh said.

"Recently, the Ministry included in the MPLADS guidelines, provision for purchase of Stubble Clearing and Super Seeded Machines and purchase of testing, screening and other facilities and setting up of independent oxygen manufacturing plants in government hospitals and dispensaries as a one time measure for managing covid-19 pandemic under MPLADS," he added. The Minister also said that the Ministry conducted a "third party physical evaluation of the MPLADS works completed during the period between April 1, 2014, to March 2019, in 216 districts across the country".

"The evaluation was done in 2021 and the agency submitted the final report on August 31, 2021," said the Minister. Singh's reply came on the question of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Rajesh Kumar who asked "whether the government plans to consider the increase of areas and sectors where MPLADS funds can be spent by an individual MP" and "by what time a final decision in this regard is likely to be taken".

He also asked, "whether government evaluates the implementation of MP's funds". MPLADS is entrusted with the responsibility of implementation of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). Under the scheme, each MP has the choice to suggest to the District Collector for works to the tune of Rs 5 crore per annum to be taken up in his/her constituency.

The Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament can recommend works in one or more districts in the State from where he or she has been elected. The nominated members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha may select any one or more districts from any one state in the country for implementation of their choice of work under the scheme. (ANI)

