FACTBOX-Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
Suu Kyi, 76, has denied all charges. - Intent to incite, after her party sent a letter in February to international organisations asking them not to recognise the military government (Penal Code, Article 505). 6 cases, maximum 15 years in prison for each.
- Country:
- Myanmar
Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday, the first verdict in numerous cases brought against her since she was ousted in a Feb. 1 military coup..
The junta has tightly controlled information about the behind-closed-doors legal proceedings and has imposed a gag order on Suu Kyi's legal team. The following is a summary of cases against Suu Kyi, based on information available to Reuters. Suu Kyi, 76, has denied all charges.
- Intent to incite, after her party sent a letter in February to international organizations asking them not to recognize the military government (Penal Code, Article 505). Sentenced to two years in prison. - Breaches of coronavirus regulations during her party's election campaigning in September 2020 (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25). Sentenced to two years in prison. A second case is outstanding.
- Possession in February of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers (Export and Import Law, Article 8). 1 case, maximum 3 years in prison. (Telecommunications Law, Article 67). 1 case, maximum 1 year in prison. - Obtaining, collecting, recording, or publishing or communicating secret information that could be useful to an enemy (Official Secrets Act). 1 case, maximum 14 years in prison.
- Prosecution for "electoral fraud and lawless actions" (status unclear). - Violations of the anti-corruption law (Sections 55, 63). 6 cases, maximum 15 years in prison for each.
Allegations include: * Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home.
* Leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate. * Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars.
* Misuse of state funds for renting, buying a helicopter.
