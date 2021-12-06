Kangana seeks more time to appear before Delhi Assembly panel over 'hateful' social media posts

Actor Kangana Ranaut has sought more time to appear before the Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee over her alleged hateful posts on social media, panel chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Monday.

Chadha said the revised date of her appearance before the committee will be decided later.

The committee had last month issued a notice summoning Ranaut to depose before the panel on December 6 after complaints cited an alleged offensive and derogatory Instagram story posted by her.

The actor has cited personal and professional reasons for her unavailability on Monday.

''Kangana Ranaut has sought more time to appear before the Peace and Harmony Committee of the Delhi Assembly. She has cited some personal as well as professional reasons for her non-availability today," Chadha said.

He added that the actress has sought a fresh date for her appearance before the committee to aid and assist it in its ongoing proceedings.

''The committee has taken cognizance of this request of Kangana Ranaut. In due course we will let her know the new date of her appearance," Chadha said.

Last month while issuing the notice to the actor, the committee in a statement said that complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her Instagram story, labeled the Sikh community as 'Khalistani terrorists'.

''A complaint mentions that on November 20, Ranaut posted a story that read, 'Khalistani terrorists may be arm-twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha'…," the panel had said.

The Sikh community has also filed a police complaint against the actor in Mumbai for using derogatory language against it and hurting its sentiments.

The youth wing of Congress had also filed a police complaint against Ranaut last month for allegedly making a ''seditious'' statement on social media.

