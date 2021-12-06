Left Menu

U.N. rights boss Bachelet deplores Suu Kyi conviction in 'sham trial' - statement

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:36 IST
U.N. rights boss Bachelet deplores Suu Kyi conviction in 'sham trial' - statement
Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday deplored the sentencing of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison by a military court and called for her immediate release. The conviction of Suu Kyi "closes another door to political dialogue" in Myanmar, where the military took power on Feb. 1, and "will only deepen rejection of the coup", she said in a statement issued by her Geneva office.

"The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically-motivated," Bachelet added.

