U.N. rights boss Bachelet deplores Suu Kyi conviction in 'sham trial' - statement
- Country:
- Switzerland
United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday deplored the sentencing of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison by a military court and called for her immediate release. The conviction of Suu Kyi "closes another door to political dialogue" in Myanmar, where the military took power on Feb. 1, and "will only deepen rejection of the coup", she said in a statement issued by her Geneva office.
"The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically-motivated," Bachelet added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aung San Suu
- Myanmar
- Michelle Bachelet
- United Nations
- Geneva
ALSO READ
Myanmar records 527 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 517,922
ASEAN-China summit held without Myanmar, Malaysia says
Myanmar junta chief to be absent from China-ASEAN leader summit -sources
No Myanmar representative at start of China-ASEAN meeting -sources
OnMobile Global Launches O-Cade with Ooredoo Myanmar