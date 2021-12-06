Left Menu

HC asks Centre to consider deputing judicial officer of subordinate judiciary in DRT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:39 IST
HC asks Centre to consider deputing judicial officer of subordinate judiciary in DRT
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to consider on "priority" the option of deputing a judicial member from the subordinate judiciary as a stop-gap arrangement in Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) here till appointments are made to fill up the vacancies.

The high court said considering the fact that there is no judicial member presently occupying any of the DRTs in Delhi and even Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRAT) are headless, the Union of India should consider this option on priority.

"We have put it to Mr. Ravi Prakash (Central government standing counsel) that another option available to the respondent no.1 (Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance) is to, as a stop-gap arrangement, that is, till the appointments are made in pursuance of the selection process is undertaken, request the High Court to depute a judicial member from the subordinate judiciary," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.

The bench added, "There are past precedents in this regard, however, in the past, the posts were advertised against which judicial member of the subordinate judiciary had applied to serve in the DRTs on deputation." The court asked the authorities to explore this option as a stop-gap arrangement, till appointments are made through the selection process which is underway, and directed it to file a status report before the next date of hearing on December 15.

The bench was hearing a plea raising the issue of delay in disposal of high-value recovery cases pending before the DRTs. The court had earlier directed the authorities to constitute a committee to examine the situation.

The Centre's counsel submitted that in light of a judgment of the Kerala High Court, it would not be possible for the Union of India to authorize the presiding officers of the DRTs situated in another jurisdictional State to attend to cases pending before the DRTs in Delhi.

The council said the Central government has sought information from several other tribunals if they could spare judicial members to man the DRTs in Delhi. However, no positive response has been received and the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Delhi has refused on the ground that they are themselves short of judicial members to man their tribunal, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021